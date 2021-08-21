Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,842,692 shares of company stock worth $161,310,767. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

