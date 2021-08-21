Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

