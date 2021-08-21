Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 540.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

