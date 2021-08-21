Parker-Hannifin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 put options.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH opened at $287.85 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

