Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 185 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83.

