Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 175 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,662,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

