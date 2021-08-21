Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,341,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

