Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

