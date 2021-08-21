Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 262 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,191,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

