Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 768.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 685,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

