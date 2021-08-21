Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 668,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

