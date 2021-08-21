PayBX Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.