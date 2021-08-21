Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.20 target price on the stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Pediapharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04. Pediapharm has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$57.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

