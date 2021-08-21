Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $130.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.53.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $3,524,281.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.