Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.22.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm has a market cap of C$21.17 billion and a PE ratio of -44.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

