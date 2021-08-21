Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.
