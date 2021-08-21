Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

