Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.30.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
