Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PBT opened at $5.27 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

