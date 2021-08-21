Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PBT opened at $5.27 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
