Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $81,274,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.