Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $81,274,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
