Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 19,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,960,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $383,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 216,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 148,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

