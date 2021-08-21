Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,666,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.