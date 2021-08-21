Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

