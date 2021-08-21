Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

