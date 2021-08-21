Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,027. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

