Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.