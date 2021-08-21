Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $11.29

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.29 or 0.00023116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,639,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,313 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

