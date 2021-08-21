Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,920 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after acquiring an additional 222,821 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $64.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

