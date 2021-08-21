Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $215.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

