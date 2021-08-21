Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

