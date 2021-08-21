Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $3.19 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

BBIO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

