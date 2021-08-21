Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 13,874 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

