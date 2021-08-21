Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

