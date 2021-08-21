Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 103 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $214.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

