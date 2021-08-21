Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 193,544 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,544 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 10.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 8.38% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $43,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,415,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.