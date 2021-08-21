Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

