Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

