Piper Sandler Comments on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,854 shares of company stock valued at $927,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

