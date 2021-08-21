Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytek BioSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.46.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

