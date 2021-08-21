Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 11,578,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

