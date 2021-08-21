Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Points International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Points International to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$21.23 on Friday. Points International has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$23.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.18 million and a PE ratio of -59.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other Points International news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at C$122,535.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

