PolkaDomain Reaches Market Capitalization of $976,187.35 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $976,187.35 and approximately $1.15 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

