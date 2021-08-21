Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $199.86 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Polymath has a market cap of $199.86 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00374891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

