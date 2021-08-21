Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $447,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $6,484,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,383 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 354,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

