Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Landec worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 46,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

