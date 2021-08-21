Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 53,895 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,895 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises approximately 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $32,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 632,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. 1,562,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

