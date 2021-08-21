Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.65

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 2904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

