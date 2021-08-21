Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Prada stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. Prada has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

