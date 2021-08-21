Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Buys $150,668.18 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
