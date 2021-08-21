Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Buys $150,668.18 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.