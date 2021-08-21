Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

