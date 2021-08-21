Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $23,797,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LORL opened at $40.04 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $858.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

